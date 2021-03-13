PDM parties should search for delinquents among their ranks: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said the constituent parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) already had differences, which had now surfaced after Sadiq Sanjrani's election as Senate chairman.

The opposition parties should better search delinquents in their own ranks instead of criticising the government for their failure, he said talking to a private television.

He said the PDM's senators had followed the advice of Ali Haider Gilani, the son of losing Yousaf Raza Gillani, who in a video could be witnessed imparting training the National Assembly members as to how waste their votes in the election for Federal Capital's Senate seat.

Most of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senators did not desire to vote for Yousaf Raza Gilani, he added.

To a question, the minister said the parliamentary proceedings could not be challenged in the court. The opposition was in a dilemma, he said, adding ,"As you sow, so shall you reap."