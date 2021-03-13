UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Parties Should Search For Delinquents Among Their Ranks: Ali Muhammad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

PDM parties should search for delinquents among their ranks: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said the constituent parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) already had differences, which had now surfaced after Sadiq Sanjrani's election as Senate chairman.

The opposition parties should better search delinquents in their own ranks instead of criticising the government for their failure, he said talking to a private television.

He said the PDM's senators had followed the advice of Ali Haider Gilani, the son of losing Yousaf Raza Gillani, who in a video could be witnessed imparting training the National Assembly members as to how waste their votes in the election for Federal Capital's Senate seat.

Most of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senators did not desire to vote for Yousaf Raza Gilani, he added.

To a question, the minister said the parliamentary proceedings could not be challenged in the court. The opposition was in a dilemma, he said, adding ,"As you sow, so shall you reap."

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani Vote Ali Haider Gilani Muslim TV Government Court Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Sindh Govt, KE join hands for Quicker Electricity ..

24 minutes ago

KMC, Sindh Police ink MoU to uplift KMC's Emergenc ..

24 minutes ago

Quad Leaders Discuss Freedom of Navigation in S. C ..

2 minutes ago

South Africa's Zulu King Dies in Hospital Aged 72

2 minutes ago

UK orders inquiry into new coal mine

56 minutes ago

Verstappen shines as Hamilton loses way in Bahrain ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.