PDM parties take out rally to express solidarity with Pak armed forces

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) ally parties on Tuesday took out a rally in the city to express solidarity with the armed forces of the country.

A large number of workers from PML-N and JUI-F marched from Baldia Chowk to Sanglanwala Chowk and kept raising slogans in support of the country and armed forces.

Former PML-N MNA Rana Saleem Hanif led the rally while JUI-F district president Ataullah Bukhari, Ikram Ul Qadri, Hafiz Muhammad Ashraf, PML-N district president Mian Ikramullah Kamboh, city president Sheikh Fateh Ali, former Nazim Muhammad Anwar Jatt and a large number of people were among the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Saleem Hanif, Sheikh Fateh Ali, Ataullah Bukhari, and Ikram ul Qadri rejected the propaganda of PTI and condemned the May 9 vandalism targeting state installations in the strongest terms.

What PTI did on May 9, 2023, can only be expected from enemies of the country, they said.