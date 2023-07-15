Open Menu

PDM Parties To Contest Elections On Performance Basis: Asad

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PDM parties to contest elections on performance basis: Asad

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Mufti Asad Mahmood on Saturday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) parties would contest next general elections on the basis of their 14-months performance.

He stated this while talking to media persons during his visit to Bandkorai Grid Station wherein he was accompanied by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arif Sadozai.

The minister said the PDM parties were ready for the general elections as the national assembly was going to complete its tenure in August.

However, he said, it was prerogative of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the elections and announce its date.

He said the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had pushed the country into economic crises while toeing anti-state policies, but the present government saved the country from default.

Asad said the government successfully restored the trust of international community, adding the PTI government was removed in a constitutional manner.

The PTI chief, during three and a half year governmental tenure, repeatedly claimed that he was fighting against corruption but the record corruption was noticed in that period.

The minister said about 1000 employees were made unemployed from his ministry.

The performance of PDM government was in front of people on the basis of which they would contest the next general elections.

The government had restarted the mega projects which were halted during PTI tenure, he said.

The minister said the Abdul Khel Grid was inaugurated last month adding work on up gradation of Ratta Kulachi and Bandkorai grid stations would be started soon.

The 66-KV Bandkorai grid station was being upgraded to 132-KV which would help to permanently resolve the problem of low voltage in the area.

Earlier, Director Grid Construction Sardar Aslam Gandapur briefed the federal minister and PESCO CEO about the work of 132-KV Bandkorai grid station.

On this occasion, SE PESCO Dera Circle Nadir Zaman Kundi XEN City Division Hizbullah Khan Mehsud, XEN Rural Division Shaukatullah Khan Mehsud, Zonal Chairman of PESCO Dera Circle Noor Ul Amin Marwat were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Assembly Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Company Visit Circle August Media Mufti From Government PESCO

Recent Stories

UAE President holds official reception for Indian ..

UAE President holds official reception for Indian PM

23 minutes ago
 Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon resign as AG Islama ..

Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon resign as AG Islamabad

37 minutes ago
 vivo Launches Latest Y02t Smartphone in Pakistan

Vivo Launches Latest Y02t Smartphone in Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 UAE-India economic cooperation gains increasing mo ..

UAE-India economic cooperation gains increasing momentum: Bin Touq

1 hour ago
 UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 y ..

UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 years

2 hours ago
 Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its t ..

Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its territory: Asif

3 hours ago
UAE-India economic partnership a global model of s ..

UAE-India economic partnership a global model of sustainable mutual growth: Al Z ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in ..

Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in Galle tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part ..

Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part of federal cabinet: IPP

4 hours ago
 Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to pl ..

Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to play role in US politics: Masood ..

5 hours ago
 Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Bo ..

Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Board of Directors

5 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister of India at start of official ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan