PDM playing political gimmicks to halt accountability process: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) ::Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had launched an anti-government drive to halt the ongoing accountability process against them.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties were playing gimmicks to pressurize the government for seeking relief in money laundering and corruption cases.

The minister said the opposition did not have any interest in people's lives that's why; it was arranging public gatherings amid the second wave of coronavirus which was more severe than the first one.

In reply to a question about arresting the PDM leaders, he said the government could avail the option but media and pro-PDM forces would start targeting the ruling party for working against the democracy.

To another question, he was of the view that Fazl ur Rehman, the chief of his own faction Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, did not deserve any ticket for contesting the elections.

Similarly, he said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had lost popularity among the masses. He said both the party leaders were confined to their regional areas.

About election reforms, he said the opposition parties were not showing any interest in election reforms or legislation.