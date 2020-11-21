UrduPoint.com
PDM Playing "reckless" Politics With People's Safety Amidst COVID Surge: PM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:33 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was playing "reckless" politics with people's safety, which in the past had been calling for strict lockdown due to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was playing "reckless" politics with people's safety, which in the past had been calling for strict lockdown due to COVID-19.

The prime minister's remarks came a day ahead of scheduled public gathering of 11-member coalition of opposition parties in Peshawar where the COVID-19 positivity rate had reached above 13 percent.

"The same PDM (members) who had wanted a strict lockdown and criticised me earlier, now playing reckless politics with people's safety," the prime minister said on Twitter.

He said the PDM members were even defying court orders and holding a public gathering when cases were rising dramatically.

The prime minister commented on a tweet by Planning Minister Asad Umar saying that Peshawar had 202 COVID-19 patients in critical care with 50 on low flow oxygen, 134 on high flow and 18 on ventilators.

"PDM response: we will be safe on the stage so who cares what happens to citizens," the minister tweeted.

