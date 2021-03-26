UrduPoint.com
PDM Playing Tactics With Ruling Party For Personal Gains: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 10:08 PM

PDM playing tactics with ruling party for personal gains: Farrukh

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), was playing tactics with ruling party for personal gains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib on Friday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), was playing tactics with ruling party for personal gains.

The PDM parties were misleading the nation to come into power, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Criticizing leaders of Opposition, he said Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had promoted those people who were involved in mega corruption activities.

Giving example,he said Dr Asim Hussain of Pakistan Peoples Party was facing the case of over four billion rupees for corruption in petroleum sector.

While the leaders of PML-N, had destroyed records of metro and Lahore Development Authority to hide corruption, he added.

In Sindh, Farrukh Habib said the leaders of PPP are responsible for damaging wheat bags costing billions of rupees.

Appreciating the role of present leadership, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), founder was committed to eliminate menace of corruption from the society.

Replying to a question about removing a high profile personalities from petroleum sector, he said these persons could be reappointed after completion of inquiry.

