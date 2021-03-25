PDM politics buried;Dr Firdous Awan

Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information and Culture Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been buried and they failed to create any disagreements among the institutions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information and Culture Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday the politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been buried and they failed to create any disagreements among the institutions.

Addressing a press conference here at Rawalpindi Press Club,the SACM said that the nation has rejected the narrative adopted by the opposition and warned that no one would be allowed to take law into their hands ,adding politics of quarrelsome was not in interest of country.

Criticising the past rule of PML N in the Punjab,she said the development process was limited to few areas in the past but now the PTI government has shifted the focus of development to every area of the province.

Firdous said the PTI government has extended the development process to backward areas as progress is the right of every locality. The government was determined to facilitate the masses and resolve people's problems at their doorsteps, she added.

Giving details of the 142nd Cabinet meeting of the province, she said that the government has decided to import 2 mln metric tonnes of sugar in order to maintain the price stability in the market.

She informed that the cabinet has also increased the wheat procurement target from 3.5 million tonnes to 5 mln tonnes while government will buy the wheat from farmers at the rate of Rs 1800 per 40kg.

Replying to a question about the increase of salaries of provincial employees, she said that Standing committee on Finance and Development would make recommendations in line with Federal government policy.

The SACM said that Provincial Cabinet has given approval for amendment in Punjab Civil Rules F-217 while a state of the art hospital would be set up in Township Lahore comprising on 16 kanal land.

She congratulated the Armed Forces of Pakistan for holding March 23 Parade and said that Pakistan's wish to remain peaceful should not be considered as a sign of weakness.

Dr Firdous said the CM Punjab Usman Buzdar was transforming the province towards genuine development and are to going to announce Ramzan subsidy package of Rs 7 billion while 313 sahulat bazars would be set up across the province to provide relief to the people during the upcoming holy month of Ramzan.

