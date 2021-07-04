UrduPoint.com
PDM Poses No Threat To Govt: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 11:30 PM

PDM poses no threat to govt: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government did not face any threat from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Talking to private news channel State Minister said, opposition instead of wasting time on holding rallies for protecting their vested interest, should come up with positive suggestions to reform national institutions for the continuity the democratic process.

He said, the purpose of political parties who joined PDM is to safe their political skin.

Minister said peaceful Afghanistan is best option for the entire region and all parties should shun their differences and express unity on national security issues.

PTI led government is fulfilling all its commitments which it made during election campaign in Gilgit Baltistan.

The government allocated hefty amount for agriculture and other developmental projects of GB in the budget, he added.

