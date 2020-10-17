UrduPoint.com
PDM Power Show Fails Badly; Says Fawad Chaudhry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Friday said the power show of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) against the government in Gujranwala had failed badly.

In a tweet, he said, he had spoken prior that it was not easy to hold a public meeting, adding that the leadership of opposition came out of their houses late due to less number of people reaching at the meeting place.

He said, he hoped that the opposition would learn lesson from this failure and choose the right path.

More Stories From Pakistan

