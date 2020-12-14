UrduPoint.com
PDM Power Show In Lahore Deflates Its Balloon: Dr Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

PDM power show in Lahore deflates its balloon: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that flopped public meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore had deflated its balloon.

In a statement issued here, she said the PDM committed a big folly by organizing public meeting during prevailing situation of COVID-19.

Later in her tweet, she said that hollow slogans and negative tactics of opposition would result in complete failure.

More Stories From Pakistan

