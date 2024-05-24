Open Menu

PDM Predicts Scorching Weather Forecast In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PDM predicts scorching weather forecast in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted very hot weather in most parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours.

However, hot and humid weather is forecast in coastal areas of the province. The Day temperature are likely to remain 06 to 08 degrees Centigrade above normal in upper districts during the period. Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather

Recent Stories

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 ..

Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024

50 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 amba ..

Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador

2 hours ago
 LHC moved against ban on court reporting

LHC moved against ban on court reporting

4 hours ago
 PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 poi ..

PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points

4 hours ago
 PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s ..

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakis ..

Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister

18 hours ago
 Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Baloch ..

Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani

18 hours ago
 SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's st ..

SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah

18 hours ago
 Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan