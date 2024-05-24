PDM predicts scorching weather forecast in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted very hot weather in most parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours.

However, hot and humid weather is forecast in coastal areas of the province. The Day temperature are likely to remain 06 to 08 degrees Centigrade above normal in upper districts during the period. Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.