PDM Pressurizing Govt To Remove Corruption Cases: Faisal Vowda

Tue 03rd November 2020

PDM pressurizing govt to remove corruption cases: Faisal Vowda

Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Tuesday said that Opposition parties were trying to pressurize the ruling party to remove corruption cases against their leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Tuesday said that Opposition parties were trying to pressurize the ruling party to remove corruption cases against their leadership.

The parties representing Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), were more interested in ending the cases rather than to discuss issues faced by the country, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

He said that narrative adopted by the PDM during public meetings was against the national institution.

The minister said that it was not easy to clean the filth of the country spread by the last regimes. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had to face economic crunch due to bad policies of the previous governments, he stated.

In reply to a question about selection of chairman national accountability bureau (NAB), he said that NAB chief was elected by the Opposition party leaders.

