ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that even though it is an election year, the coalition government will not pull back from fixing the country's economic direction.

Talking to a private media channel, he said that "negotiations with the IMF are just to begin, tough decisions (if any) have to be taken to overcome the economic crisis and they are ready for its political burden".

Faisal Kundi criticized Imran Khan and said Imran's led government dragged the country to the verge of economic chaos, and the inflation and ruined economy. Imran Khan, who called others thieves was himself declared dishonest with irrefutable evidence.

Kundi demanded Imran Khan to make public the details of the money collected in the telethons for the flood victims.