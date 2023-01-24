UrduPoint.com

PDM Prioritize Country's Interest Over Politics: Kundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 11:08 PM

PDM prioritize country's interest over politics: Kundi

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that even though it is an election year, the coalition government will not pull back from fixing the country's economic direction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that even though it is an election year, the coalition government will not pull back from fixing the country's economic direction.

Talking to a private media channel, he said that "negotiations with the IMF are just to begin, tough decisions (if any) have to be taken to overcome the economic crisis and they are ready for its political burden".

Faisal Kundi criticized Imran Khan and said Imran's led government dragged the country to the verge of economic chaos, and the inflation and ruined economy. Imran Khan, who called others thieves was himself declared dishonest with irrefutable evidence.

Kundi demanded Imran Khan to make public the details of the money collected in the telethons for the flood victims.

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan IMF Flood Faisal Karim Kundi Money Media From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Human Rights, UNDP hold dialogue to pr ..

Ministry of Human Rights, UNDP hold dialogue to prioritise Business and Human Ri ..

3 minutes ago
 Hajj expenses expected to exceed Rs 1 mln this yea ..

Hajj expenses expected to exceed Rs 1 mln this year: Official sources

7 minutes ago
 India top ODI rankings after 3-0 sweep of New Zeal ..

India top ODI rankings after 3-0 sweep of New Zealand

3 minutes ago
 US Congressman Says Introduced Bill, Constitutiona ..

US Congressman Says Introduced Bill, Constitutional Amendment to Ensure Balanced ..

3 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin to Deliver $1.5Bln Worth of Orders ..

Lockheed Martin to Deliver $1.5Bln Worth of Orders for Ukraine Between 2023-2024 ..

3 minutes ago
 SEWA central region projects tops AED 92 million i ..

SEWA central region projects tops AED 92 million in 2022

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.