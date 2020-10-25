(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was promoting narrative of enemies of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PDM was caring anti state agenda as the enemies of the country were trying to divide the country but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was honest and loyal person and he had always respond to India in befitting manners, adding due to which, India was campaigning against him (PM).

He said India and Israel were conspiring against Pakistan since a long time as both the countries wanted to create unrest in the country but they would remain fail to achieve their objectives.

The prime minister had highlighted the Kashmir issue in effective manners at national and international fora and unveiled the real face of India and its atrocities against minorities before the world, he said, adding now international community was considering India as a terrorist state.

The minister said holding protest was the right of the opposition but it should avoid to defame the national institutions for their personal interests.

Murad Saeed said it was our collective responsibility to defeat the conspiracies of Pakistan's enemies.

He said the opposition was united to escape from accountability and get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) but the government would never make any compromise.