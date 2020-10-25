UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Promoting Narrative Of Pakistan's Enemies: Murad Saeed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

PDM promoting narrative of Pakistan's enemies: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was promoting narrative of enemies of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PDM was caring anti state agenda as the enemies of the country were trying to divide the country but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was honest and loyal person and he had always respond to India in befitting manners, adding due to which, India was campaigning against him (PM).

He said India and Israel were conspiring against Pakistan since a long time as both the countries wanted to create unrest in the country but they would remain fail to achieve their objectives.

The prime minister had highlighted the Kashmir issue in effective manners at national and international fora and unveiled the real face of India and its atrocities against minorities before the world, he said, adding now international community was considering India as a terrorist state.

The minister said holding protest was the right of the opposition but it should avoid to defame the national institutions for their personal interests.

Murad Saeed said it was our collective responsibility to defeat the conspiracies of Pakistan's enemies.

He said the opposition was united to escape from accountability and get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) but the government would never make any compromise.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Imran Khan Prime Minister Protest World Israel National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Sunday From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

SIBF 2020 opens public registrations to visit the ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah congratulates Sudan on removal ..

26 minutes ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation launches &#039;Pulse of Lif ..

56 minutes ago

SSC discusses ways to develop competitive archery, ..

56 minutes ago

Human Fraternity Document a key milestone in reinf ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs discusses increased trade with Switz ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.