PDM, PTI leaders visit polling station to cast their votes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Democratic Moment (PDM) candidate Haji Ghulam Bilor for NA-31, former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali of JUI-F and Member Provincial Assembly Tehreek-e-Insaf Asif Khan on Sunday arrived at Municipal Inter-Girls College Peshawar to cast their votes.

"Whatever the result of the election, we will fully accept," Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilor told media persons, after casting his vote. "Win and defeat is part of the election and democratic norms of accepting the election result," he added.

On the occasion, Mian Iftikhar, Central General Secretary of the Awami National Party expressed the hope that the PDM candidates would win all the three seats.