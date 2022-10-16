UrduPoint.com

PDM, PTI Leaders Visit Polling Station To Cast Their Votes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2022 | 04:30 PM

PDM, PTI leaders visit polling station to cast their votes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Democratic Moment (PDM) candidate Haji Ghulam Bilor for NA-31, former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali of JUI-F and Member Provincial Assembly Tehreek-e-Insaf Asif Khan on Sunday arrived at Municipal Inter-Girls College Peshawar to cast their votes.

"Whatever the result of the election, we will fully accept," Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilor told media persons, after casting his vote. "Win and defeat is part of the election and democratic norms of accepting the election result," he added.

On the occasion, Mian Iftikhar, Central General Secretary of the Awami National Party expressed the hope that the PDM candidates would win all the three seats.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Peshawar Awami National Party Vote Provincial Assembly Ghulam Ali Sunday Media All NA-31

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

8 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

16 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.