PDM public meeting in Gujranwala failed: Hafiz Mumtaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed on Friday said the public meeting of the corrupt association in Gujranwala had failed.

In his statement issued here regarding Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s public meeting in Gujranwala, the provincial minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had told truth to the nation that when they would be called for accountability then all these corrupt association would get united, adding that the nation had recognized them and rejected this corrupt association.

He said the opposition was accusing the government of creating obstacles and hurdles whereas the Punjab Chief Minister had given clear instructions to provide masks and water to the participants.

Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed said the PPP and PML-N had joined hands to save their corruption and money laundering and get NRO for their cases.

He further maintained that leaders of the opposition who claimed to gather millions of people had tried their best to hide their failures by placing chairs with distance of twenty feet and placing stage in the middle of Jinnah Stadium.