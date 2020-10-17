UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Public Meeting In Gujranwala Failed: Hafiz Mumtaz

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 01:10 AM

PDM public meeting in Gujranwala failed: Hafiz Mumtaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed on Friday said the public meeting of the corrupt association in Gujranwala had failed.

In his statement issued here regarding Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s public meeting in Gujranwala, the provincial minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had told truth to the nation that when they would be called for accountability then all these corrupt association would get united, adding that the nation had recognized them and rejected this corrupt association.

He said the opposition was accusing the government of creating obstacles and hurdles whereas the Punjab Chief Minister had given clear instructions to provide masks and water to the participants.

Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed said the PPP and PML-N had joined hands to save their corruption and money laundering and get NRO for their cases.

He further maintained that leaders of the opposition who claimed to gather millions of people had tried their best to hide their failures by placing chairs with distance of twenty feet and placing stage in the middle of Jinnah Stadium.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Gujranwala Money All Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

44 minutes ago

SBP Governor launches digitization of FX regulator ..

44 minutes ago

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

2 hours ago

Shutter down in Hyderabad to protest murder of Mau ..

45 minutes ago

Citizen forum calls for powerful, autonomous city ..

45 minutes ago

Imran Khan standing against status quo: Shibli

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.