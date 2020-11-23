PDM public meeting was flop show: KP Minister

KP Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has said that the public meeting of opposition in Peshawar was a flop show

Talking during a meeting with business community here on Monday, he said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had rejected the narrative of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and people were paid for participation in the public meeting. Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Kamran Bangash wase also present on the occasion.

He said that the PDM's public meeting was a conspiracy to spread Coronavirus in the province and now its affects would be borne by the people.

Taimur Jhagra said that the provincial government wants to keep businesses open, but will not put the lives of the people at risk. He said that they in consultations with business community are making efforts to find out a solution for strict implementation of the SOPs and avoid taking harsh decisions.

He said that the public meeting of opposition has given wrong message as it should have given a message that Corona is a dangerous disease and it should be taken seriously.