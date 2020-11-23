UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Public Meeting Was Flop Show: KP Minister

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:46 PM

PDM public meeting was flop show: KP Minister

KP Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has said that the public meeting of opposition in Peshawar was a flop show

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra has said that the public meeting of opposition in Peshawar was a flop show.

Talking during a meeting with business community here on Monday, he said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had rejected the narrative of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and people were paid for participation in the public meeting. Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Kamran Bangash wase also present on the occasion.

He said that the PDM's public meeting was a conspiracy to spread Coronavirus in the province and now its affects would be borne by the people.

Taimur Jhagra said that the provincial government wants to keep businesses open, but will not put the lives of the people at risk. He said that they in consultations with business community are making efforts to find out a solution for strict implementation of the SOPs and avoid taking harsh decisions.

He said that the public meeting of opposition has given wrong message as it should have given a message that Corona is a dangerous disease and it should be taken seriously.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Speakers of GCC parliaments commend UAE’s role i ..

1 minute ago

DC Sukkur urges parents to administer anti-polio d ..

22 seconds ago

DC directs to utilise all resources for completion ..

23 seconds ago

Traffic police takes effective measures to ensure ..

31 seconds ago

46 criminals including 2 POs held

5 minutes ago

Italian Economy May Not Return to Pre-Pandemic Lev ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.