PDM Punjab Warns Citizens Of Heat-related Illnesses, Advises Precautions
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) PDM Punjab advised citizens to take precautionary measures on Saturday, especially during peak afternoon hours to avoid heat-related illnesses, urging vulnerable segments including the elderly and children to stay hydrated, limiting unnecessary sun exposure.
PDM Punjab Spokesperson talking to a private news channel said the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted Lahore and other areas of city would experience hot and dry conditions in the coming days, with overall hot days expected and little chance of rainfall as a dry weather pattern settles over Punjab.
He urged citizens to take precautions, citing the Pakistan Meteorological Department's forecast of extremely hot days ahead.
This weather shift exacerbates existing dry conditions in parts of Punjab, sparking concerns over deteriorating air quality and potential public health issues, he said.
The department cautioned that a prolonged dry period is forecasted for the next 48 to 72 hours, with temperatures likely to escalate further and a negligible chance of precipitation, resulting in heightened heat stress, he added.
Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses, official mentioned.
The heatwave warning has been issued as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and minimize health risks, he noted.
The authorities are on high alert, closely monitoring the weather situation and prepared to respond to any emergencies. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report any heat-related incidents or concerns to the local authorities, he urged further.
Special care is recommended for vulnerable populations, including the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing medical conditions, he added.
