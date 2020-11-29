UrduPoint.com
PDM Putting Lives Of People In Danger: Dr Firdous

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

PDM putting lives of people in danger: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is putting the lives of people in danger by holding public rallies.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, she said that the opposition was engaged in a conspiracy of damaging prosperity of people, progress and development in the country. The opposition was giving meaningless and absurd statements just for point-scoring, she added.

Dr Firdous said that the alliance of opposition parties was only to safeguard their personal interests and the looted money, and their decision to hold rallies was one of the major reasons of increasing number of corona cases. These rallies would not topple the government but increase the number of corona patients in the country, she warned. The insensible opposition leaders were unable to understand the severity of the situation, she regretted.

While criticising Bilawal Zardari, she said that although Bilawal himself was a corona positive, he was insisting on holding rallies. Likewise, the lust for power had blinded the Calibri Queen as she did not care about the lives of people. She said that the number of corona cases had increased after the opposition rally in Peshawar and still the opposition had turned a deaf ear to the government advice of not holding more rallies.

She said that it was a responsibility of the state to protect and safeguard the lives and properties of people. She said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would take every possible step to protect the lives of people. No one was above the law. The government would strictly implement corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and legal action would be taken in case of violation, she warned.

