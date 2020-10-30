PDM putting pressure on govt to get NRO: Shahbaz Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday criticized that the main objective of the opposition leaders to hold Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) gatherings to put pressure on the government to get a national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a group of corrupt elements that would be made accountable to people for their malpractices and misappropriation of public money, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He accused the opposition of putting the national interests and security at stake for their personal interests, saying that the country's enemies were taking advantage of the environment created by the opposition.

He said that government would never give NRO and Prime Minister Imran Khan would bring back the money looted by PDM leaders.

Gill said the opposition was allowed to hold public gathering only within the limits of the law and no one was allowed to raise provocative slogans against the state institutions or initiate conflict with law-enforcers.

He said Nawaz Sharif's and Ayaz Saddiq's narrative was an anti-state which confronting among institutions and narrating of the enemy so they should be punished strictly.

He said that Pakistan Army has rendered matchless sacrifices for the security and safety of homeland.

The prime minister and his team have been taking solid steps to improve the economy. The journey of public service will not halt and will continue, he assured.