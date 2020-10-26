UrduPoint.com
PDM Rallies Fail To Intimidate Govt: Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

PDM rallies fail to intimidate govt: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said the opposition through its three rallies under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement had failed to intimidate the government.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the minister accused the opposition of peddling India's narrative and making the national institutions controversial.

"You should be ashamed that the slogans for Balochistan's independence were raised from your platform," he said, addressing the opposition benches after the speech of Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khawaja Asif.

Responding to the comment of Khawaja Asif that the government had failed to get Pakistan removed from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Qureshi said it was during the PML-N's government that the country was placed on the watchdog's list.

He said the opposition was showing concern over the alleged abduction of Sindh police chief, which was in fact a drama. "The police is yours, the FIR [against PML-N leader Mohammad Safdar] was also lodged under your supervision and you yourselves are crying hoarse. Whom are you trying to fool?" he asked.

Earlier, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif alleged that the federation had encroached upon the provincial autonomy by abducting the Sindh IGP.

Meanwhile, the House witnessed a ruckus as both the opposition and the government tried to present their versions of the resolution on the issue of blasphemous caricatures. However, they developed consensus on the resolution when Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri suspended the session for almost half an hour.

