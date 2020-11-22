PDM rally proves flop show, disappointment: Defence Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khan Khattak Sunday said that PDM rally proved biggest flop show in the history.

The people have rejected those who wanted to derail democracy and create hurdles in making Pakistan a true a welfare state as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan like Riasat-e-Madina.

He expressed these views during addressing dinner function hosted by Dr Omar Khan on joining of former PMLN Councilor along with his family members and supporters to PTI at Nowshera Kalan.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan never want to stop rallies of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He however said that due to severity of 2nd wave of corona infection in the country the opposition was asked to act responsibly.

He said the government would not stop accountability process and desire of the opposition for early elections would never be fulfilled.

The second wave of corona pandemic was increasing day by day, we have also requested the PDM leadership to postpone rallies but the opposition was insisting to hold rallies despite corona stubbornness.

He said that if the Corona spreads further due to this irresponsibility of the opposition, then all the responsibility will fall on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He said that the opposition can convey its message to the people through other means.