PDM Reached To Its Logical End: Farukh Habib

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:36 PM

PDM reached to its logical end: Farukh Habib

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farukh Habib on Monday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was dead as it was reached to its logical end

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farukh Habib on Monday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was dead as it was reached to its logical end.

Talking to a private news channel, he said both the leading political parties including the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party were exposing each other.

Farukh Habib said PPP had used PML-N for their personal interests and PML-N was feeling as isolated party among the opposition.

He said the government was enjoying the current situation of the opposition parties, adding PML-N was not habitual for doing serious politics.

Replying to a question,he said the opposition parties had no capacity to bring the vote of no confidence against Punjab and central governments but they were busy to issue show-cause notice and expressing no confidence against each other.

He said there were several developmental projects including sewerage, storage, bridges, new cities and hospitals were underway in the province under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, adding health cards would be issued to all the people of the province during the current year.

Punjab government was dealing COVID-19 with best arrangements and manners as compared to the other provinces, he added.

