UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Reaches Its Logical End: Afridi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

PDM reaches its logical end: Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi on Tuesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had no more future and reached its logical end.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PDM was an unnatural alliance and everyone could see differences among the opposition parties.

He said the opposition parties were trying to protect their corruption especially the leaderships of two major parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) who looted the national wealth ruthlessly during their governmental tenures.

He said the opposition parties were blaming and exposing each other after disintegration of their alliance.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said the present government was focusing on good governance and deliverance as it was working to make the country an Islamic Welfare State.

He urged the opposition to come in the Parliament and sit together with the treasury benches for resolving the national issues as Parliament was the best and appropriate forum to address all the national issues.

Replying to a question about Kashmir, he said nobody could change the stance on the Kashmir issue, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted Kashmir issue at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the last session in an effective manner.

He said it was the results of the government's sincere efforts that the foreign remittances were being increased, exports were being enhanced, current account deficit was converted in to surplus and Pakistani rupee was being strengthened day by day.

The government had started several programmes and projects including Kamyab Jawan Programme, Ehsas programme, issuance of health cards and poverty alleviation to uplift the living standard of the people, he added.

He said the government would not make any compromise over the issue of accountability at any cost, adding that it had re-negotiated with International Power Producers (IPPs) and despite of facing COVID-19 a huge package was announced for booming the national construction industry as well.

He said our comprehensive policy against coronavirus was being acknowledged globally.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister United Nations Exports Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Alliance Pakistan Peoples Party Afridi Muslim All Government Industry Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Assembly body receives briefing on Corona ..

58 minutes ago

US Sees China, Russia Military Advancements as Big ..

58 minutes ago

Government could not be dictated by any party or g ..

58 minutes ago

Norway's Vaccination Campaign to Fall Back 8 to 12 ..

1 hour ago

Capital reports 538 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

1 hour ago

Biden to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan b ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.