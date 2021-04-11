ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement(PDM) was an unnatural alliance against the present government which was reached its logical end.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government neither scared earlier nor now from PDM.

He said attitude of Maryam Nawaz had played main role to disintegrate PDM, adding issuing show-cause notice to Pakistan People Party from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was reflecting dictator mindset.

The senator said PML-N was habitual for rigging in the elections and it was their favorite hobby.

Replying to a question about Daska election, he said the PTI candidate had gained more votes as compared to past as it was ample proof that PTI was still popular political party among the people.

Shibli Faraz said changing in the Federal cabinet was the prerogative of the Prime Minister.