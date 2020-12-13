UrduPoint.com
PDM Remains Fail To Attract People: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport Jehanzeb Khichi on Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a so called alliance of 11 parties of the opposition, remained fail to attract people in its Lahore gathering.

He said that these parties were putting lives of people at risk by conducting such gatherings in the presence of coronavirus, adding that the PDM merely wanted to achieve its personal agenda.

In a statement, the minister said that the opposition would be held responsible for the spread of Covid-19 as SoPs regarding the virus were violated in such gatherings.

He said that these elements had been rejected once again by people of Lahore who did not comein the gathering, adding that people had now understood dual political standards of the opposition.

