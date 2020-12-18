PDM responsible for spread of coronavirus: Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the public meetings of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) resulted in the increase of coronavirus cases.

She said an immature group of the PDM was responsible for the spread of coronavirus.

After spreading corona, now the PDM was making hue and cry over senate elections, she added.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Dr Firdous said during the last 24 hours, 831 coronavirus cases had beenreported in Punjab, adding that a total number of cases reached 130,122 and 3,511 peoplelost their lives due to the COVID-19 in the province.