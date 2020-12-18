UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Responsible For Spread Of Coronavirus: Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

PDM responsible for spread of coronavirus: Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the public meetings of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) resulted in the increase of coronavirus cases.

She said an immature group of the PDM was responsible for the spread of coronavirus.

After spreading corona, now the PDM was making hue and cry over senate elections, she added.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Dr Firdous said during the last 24 hours, 831 coronavirus cases had beenreported in Punjab, adding that a total number of cases reached 130,122 and 3,511 peoplelost their lives due to the COVID-19 in the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Chief Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Hue Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehzar Mohammad, Asad Shafiq fined for code of co ..

21 minutes ago

Sindh Govt to take emergency corrective measures t ..

28 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 765 recove ..

28 minutes ago

New Zealand won first T20I by five wickets against ..

31 minutes ago

PCB, Mohammad Amir both went wrong, says Shahid Af ..

41 minutes ago

UNICEF plans to transport up to 850 tonnes of COVI ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.