PDM Resumes Journey Of Development, Stopped After 2018 Rigged Elections: Asad

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2023 | 09:20 PM

PDM resumes journey of development, stopped after 2018 rigged elections: Asad

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood on Sunday said the journey of development has been resumed which was stopped after 2018 rigged elections.

He stated this while addressing a public gathering after inauguration of multi mega development projects worth Rs 5.65 billion by Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman here in a private marriage hall.

The federal minister said the mega projects were being initiated for the region under the National Highways Authority (NHA) and it was a message to the people of area that the development journey has been started, adding, the Dera Ismail Khan would be made a developed and prosperous city.

He said "a foreign agent was imposed in 2018 election to stop development process of Pakistan." He said the founder of Motorways Muhammad Nawaz Sharif along with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had initiated Hakla-Dera section of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government did not believe in the politics of victimization rather it was pursuing the agenda of development.

He said those who went missing after losing the government were trying to mislead the people and trying to get credit of different development projects of Dera Ismail Khan.

"You could not mislead this nation," he added.

The project of Agriculture University of Dera was also on credit of PDM government which was announced by Nawaz Sharif.

When the foreign agent was imposed on this country, the projects including Hakla-Dera Motorway, Yarik Grid station were in the completion phases but the PTI tried to get credit of these projects.

"Today, we started work on Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway," he said.

The planners of the conspiracy have run away and the beneficiaries went missing from the scene, he said and added that the beneficiaries should have to face the nation as they halted the journey of development.

He vowed that all the development projects initiated by the PDM government would be completed in stipulated time period.

He paid tribute to the workers of his party, saying, they faced difficulties but always stood by their leadership.

Earlier, JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman inaugurated rehabilitation work on two lanes 18-km long Qureshi Moor to Naivela road, two lane road from Muryali to Qureshi Moor and then to Ramak worth Rs 2.65 billion, two lane road from Mufti Mahmood Chowk to Qureshi Moor on Dera Bypass worth Rs 3 billion.

