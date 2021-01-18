UrduPoint.com
PDM Revolves Around Disagreements Based On Self-interest: Shibli Faraz

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 01:55 PM

PDM revolves around disagreements based on self-interest: Shibli faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that opposition parties alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was revolving around disagreements based on self-interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that opposition parties alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was revolving around disagreements based on self-interest.

In a tweet, the minister said that failure, disgrace and defeat were the fate of the opposition alliance.

He said defeated elements were meeting again today to devise strategy to save their politics and wealth.

More Stories From Pakistan

