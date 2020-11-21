PDM risking people lives through rallies in pandemic : Kamran Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commenting on the PDM's rally in Peshawar, the Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information , Kamran Bangash said that opposition alliance were bent on taking revenge from people of Peshwar for rejecting them in last two general elections

He said that people of provincial metropolitan had reposed full confidence in PTI general elections in the last two general elections and local body elections held in 2015.

"PTI has sweeping victories and PDM allies are taking revenge for the same", he said.

He said that in basis on performance , PTI would sweep elections in 2023.

Kamran Bangash said in a statement said that the government had the authority to take legal action against PMD leaders under pandemic ordinance, if they took law into their hands by holding public gathering despite ban.

He said the opposition leaders needed to be sensible of the situation in wake of the second wave of Covid 19 and the government did not want to bar the opposition from holding public rallies but aim was to protect people from the deadly virus.

The CM's aide said the overwhelming participation of masses in PTI public rallies clearly reflected that people had full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership and his team as compared to the opposition.