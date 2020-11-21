UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Risking People Lives Through Rallies In Pandemic : Kamran Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:33 PM

PDM risking people lives through rallies in pandemic : Kamran Bangash

Commenting on the PDM's rally in Peshawar, the Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information , Kamran Bangash said that opposition alliance were bent on taking revenge from people of Peshwar for rejecting them in last two general elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Commenting on the PDM's rally in Peshawar, the Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information , Kamran Bangash said that opposition alliance were bent on taking revenge from people of Peshwar for rejecting them in last two general elections.

He said that people of provincial metropolitan had reposed full confidence in PTI general elections in the last two general elections and local body elections held in 2015.

"PTI has sweeping victories and PDM allies are taking revenge for the same", he said.

He said that in basis on performance , PTI would sweep elections in 2023.

Kamran Bangash said in a statement said that the government had the authority to take legal action against PMD leaders under pandemic ordinance, if they took law into their hands by holding public gathering despite ban.

He said the opposition leaders needed to be sensible of the situation in wake of the second wave of Covid 19 and the government did not want to bar the opposition from holding public rallies but aim was to protect people from the deadly virus.

The CM's aide said the overwhelming participation of masses in PTI public rallies clearly reflected that people had full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership and his team as compared to the opposition.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Local Body Elections Same Alliance 2015 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Farmers for evolving strategy to improve productiv ..

32 seconds ago

TLP Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi' funeral offered at ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Yerevan ..

34 seconds ago

PDM playing "reckless" politics with people's safe ..

35 seconds ago

Golain water supply scheme restored, supply to Chi ..

37 seconds ago

UN experts call on Israel to stop demolishing Pale ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.