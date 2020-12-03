PDM risking peoples' lives by holding processions amid worse second wave of coronavirus: Andleeb Abbas

Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas Thursday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should actually be named as destruction movement as it was putting people's lives at risk to hide its own corruption agenda amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the county

Talking to ptv news channel, she lashes out at the opposition's irresponsible behaviour criticized that such anti-state elements have been exposed and no one can divide Pakistani nation on the basis of its ethnic, linguistic, religious or sectarian divide.

She said corrupt opposition is callously destroying people's lives in their desperation to get an NRO-like deal from the government.

She also criticized Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's selfish attitude and the people have lost their faith in those who were involved in corruption and were unable to deliver in Sindh and Bilawal is not caring common people with him even he himself avoiding gatherings due to his Coronavirus positive.

She said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have held public gathering at Peshawar despite government's ban on rallies due to increasing cases of coronavirus and there was almost 20% cases were increased after their so-called jalsas.

Andleeb Abbas stressed that dialogue was the only option in politics to address the public related issues but the government would not make any compromise over the national interests and would not give any relief to those who were involved in massive corruption cases.