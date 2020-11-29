UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Should Follow NCOC Guidelines: Asad

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 09:30 PM

PDM should follow NCOC guidelines: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should follow the guidelines issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to avoid holding large public gatherings.

Talking to a private news channel, he said if the opposition parties would hold political gatherings in different parts of the country including Multan then the COVID-19 cases would definitely soars there.

The minister urged the PDM leadership to refrain to do politics on coronavirus outbreak.

He urged the people to adopt the standard operating procedures (SOPs) by maintaining social distance, wearing masks and gloves to contain and control the spreading of the pandemic.

He had fully followed the NCOC directions and instructions during public gatherings at Sukkur, Asad Umar said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Asad Umar Sukkur Sunday Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives message from Indian P ..

16 minutes ago

No tremors felt in UAE after earthquake rocks sout ..

2 hours ago

UAE Food and Water Security Office renews collabor ..

2 hours ago

Dubai SME accredits the first free zone business i ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves UAE Environment Polic ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways to commence flights from Beijing to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.