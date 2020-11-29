PDM should follow NCOC guidelines: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should follow the guidelines issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to avoid holding large public gatherings.

Talking to a private news channel, he said if the opposition parties would hold political gatherings in different parts of the country including Multan then the COVID-19 cases would definitely soars there.

The minister urged the PDM leadership to refrain to do politics on coronavirus outbreak.

He urged the people to adopt the standard operating procedures (SOPs) by maintaining social distance, wearing masks and gloves to contain and control the spreading of the pandemic.

He had fully followed the NCOC directions and instructions during public gatherings at Sukkur, Asad Umar said.