LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, will gain nothing but an utter failure on Minar-e-Pakistan as people are now well aware of their intentions of achieving personal interests while playing with their (people's) health by holding public gatherings when coronavirus threats are looming high.

Provincial Energy Minister Muhammad Akhtar Malik expressed these views while talking to APP here on Saturday.

He asserted that people's health was of utmost importance, therefore, the PDM should not play with masses' health by refraining from politics of negativity and protests. The opposition parties should think of masses' health even for a while and should not prefer politics over their health by staging rallies and public meetings for petty political gains and point scoring in the presence of the deadly coronavirus.

Akhtar Malik said that every segment of society including the business community was rendering great sacrifices and adhering to the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) to do away with second wave of COVID-19 issued by the government time to time just to protect themselves and others but the opposition parties were following the other way.

He added that every political party has the prerogative to do politics, however, the political mod of holing public rallies and meetings should not be adopted at this critical situation when the entire world including Pakistan was bearing the burnt of COVID-19.

There are many other ways to express reservations and promote one's narrative, which the opposition parties leaders can adopt and save people, party workers and even themselves from deadly coronavirus.

The Minister advised Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to revisit its public meeting and rallies schedule and renounce such activities in order to protect the people.

He observed that holding public gatherings in the coronavirus situation would also give a wrong signal to the outer world that Pakistan is not taking this fatal virus seriously, and this may also cause various economic repercussions for the country.

Risks of getting COVID-19 are higher in crowds in which infected people spend a long time together therefore adopting precautions is even indispensable.

At this time of difficulty, the country cannot afford any sort of political turmoil and instability when the second but severe wave COVID-19 is gripping the nation. This would definitely have a very harsh and bad impact on the overall economy, he added.

Politics of confrontation and agitation had never ensured economic stability, security and development of a country as well as wellbeing of the people.

Provincial Minister mentioned that despite coronavirus has crippled the major and developed countries' economy and slowdowned the global trade activities, Pakistan has managed to revive its jeopardized economy due to effective and feasible policies of the government. The PDM public meeting and rallies would definitely hit hard this positive economic turnaround in Pakistan, he remarked.

He urged all segments of the society to play their due role in strengthening the country's economy and must not be hoodwinked by the parties which had weakened vitals pf the country during their respective tenures in government.