PDM should remember its rejection at Minar-e-Pakistan: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the people had alienated themselves from the architects of Lahore declaration.

In a statement, he said there was no room for the corrupt politicians in the new Pakistan and the PDM leadership should always remember its rejection by the people at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The corrupt were again trying to deceive the people in the garb of Lahore declaration, he warned. Those who were playing with the lives of the people in the corona pandemic had no political future and sheer disappointment was visible on the faces of PDM leadership, he added.