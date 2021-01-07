PDM should sit with govt to resolve national issues in Parliament: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to sit with the government in the Parliament to resolve the national issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was ready to initiate dialogue with the opposition parties in larger national interest. The PDM should play a constructive role by highlighting genuine issues of the common man instead of doing politics on roads, he added.

He said the parliamentarians of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) would not resign from the assembles and they would contest in the upcoming Senate elections and bye-polls. He expressed hope the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would clinch the majority seats in Senate elections.

Replying to a question, he said the government was ready to give protection to Hazara community to refrain such untoward incident in future. India was involved in proxy war in Pakistan, he claimed.