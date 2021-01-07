UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Should Sit With Govt To Resolve National Issues In Parliament: Ali Nawaz

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

PDM should sit with govt to resolve national issues in Parliament: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to sit with the government in the Parliament to resolve the national issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was ready to initiate dialogue with the opposition parties in larger national interest. The PDM should play a constructive role by highlighting genuine issues of the common man instead of doing politics on roads, he added.

He said the parliamentarians of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) would not resign from the assembles and they would contest in the upcoming Senate elections and bye-polls. He expressed hope the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would clinch the majority seats in Senate elections.

Replying to a question, he said the government was ready to give protection to Hazara community to refrain such untoward incident in future. India was involved in proxy war in Pakistan, he claimed.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament Man Capital Development Authority From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

RSS inspired BJP regime executing pogrom against M ..

5 minutes ago

RugbyU: South African Currie Cup result

5 minutes ago

Trump urges VP Pence not to certify Biden victory ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan exports up by 18.3 % in Dec, 7.2 % in Nov ..

5 minutes ago

German Health Minister Speaks Against Spacing Out ..

5 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo launches new Mountain Bicycles experien ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.