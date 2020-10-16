UrduPoint.com
PDM Show 'existence Issue' Of Opposition: Raja Basharat

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:20 PM



LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said on Friday the government has nothing to do with the 'number of people' attending the PDM's gathering as it was opposition's issue of existence,saying it was holding such gatherings in desperate bid to keep their presence among people.

While responding to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) gathering in Gujranwala, Raja Basharat said that the opposition instead of waiting for more crowds to turn up should think of concluding the show and so that people facing problems could be at ease.

He said the government believed in democratic norms as it allowed the opposition to stage such gatherings.

