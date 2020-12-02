UrduPoint.com
PDM Slipped Away From Qasim Bagh Stadium To Hide Lack Of Public Interest: Dr Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:37 PM

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) slipped away from Qasim Bagh Stadium Multan in the dead of night to hide lack of public interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) slipped away from Qasim Bagh Stadium Multan in the dead of night to hide lack of public interest.

Addressing a press conference here at 90-SQA, she said it brought out a rally for face saving as the people of Multan didn't come out and rejected their narrative.

She said that 500 people broke locks of the stadium and occupied it but when they realized that it was difficult for them to fill the stadium then they picked up their belongings and went to Ghanta Ghar Chowk.

She said that opposition was trying to provoke the government, adding that the real aim of the opposition was to create chaos and violence.

The SACM said that the opposition wanted an incident like the Model town tragedy in Multan. "The government was aware of the nefarious designs and intentions of PDM and hence directed the police to get out of their way and stay away from any kind of clash", she added.

She said, "PTI have no danger from PDM and will continue to move forward on its mission to serve the public.

" While criticizing Rana Sanaullah, she said the government was not afraid of punches and sticks. She said that the protection of life and property of the people was responsibility of the government and the government didn't want to use force against the innocent people who were forced by opposition to take part in the rally.

Responding to a question, she said that no request had been made by the opposition for the rally in Lahore so far. She said the government would decide whether to allow a rally or not after receiving a request from the opposition.

She said the PTI was a democratic party and politically trained, and had the capacity to tolerate and digest statements of opposition. She said that a cabal of cronies when talked about sending home the elected Prime Minister and Chief Minister then the motive behind all this was to spread chaos and anarchy.

She said the government would not go anywhere and complete its constitutional tenure under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Public support was with the government not with the opposition. "The opposition should wait for elections rather than resorting to protests," she added.

