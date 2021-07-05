PDM stages flopped show in Swat: Mohibullah

The people of Swat and Malakand again rejected the so-called alliance of opposition parties during PDM public gathering in district Swat and gave a strong message that Swat and Malakand were strongholds of PTI, said KP Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The people of Swat and Malakand again rejected the so-called alliance of opposition parties during PDM public gathering in district Swat and gave a strong message that Swat and Malakand were strongholds of PTI, said KP Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah Khan.

Reacting to PDM gathering in district Swat, he said that PDM's rally was totally a flopped show, adding that 10 opposition parties could not even arrange a provincial level gathering which was evident of the fact that they have lost credibility and trust of masses.

He said that the leaders of PDM have nothing to give to masses rather they were creating hurdles in process of development and prosperity in the country. The Prime Minister has steered the country on path of development which was not acceptable to the oppositions' alliance, he noted.

Mohibullah said the people of Malakand and Swat were strong supporters of Imran Khan and PTI due to public friendly policies and vision.