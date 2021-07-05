UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Stages Flopped Show In Swat: Mohibullah

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 08:40 PM

PDM stages flopped show in Swat: Mohibullah

The people of Swat and Malakand again rejected the so-called alliance of opposition parties during PDM public gathering in district Swat and gave a strong message that Swat and Malakand were strongholds of PTI, said KP Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The people of Swat and Malakand again rejected the so-called alliance of opposition parties during PDM public gathering in district Swat and gave a strong message that Swat and Malakand were strongholds of PTI, said KP Minister for Agriculture Mohibullah Khan.

Reacting to PDM gathering in district Swat, he said that PDM's rally was totally a flopped show, adding that 10 opposition parties could not even arrange a provincial level gathering which was evident of the fact that they have lost credibility and trust of masses.

He said that the leaders of PDM have nothing to give to masses rather they were creating hurdles in process of development and prosperity in the country. The Prime Minister has steered the country on path of development which was not acceptable to the oppositions' alliance, he noted.

Mohibullah said the people of Malakand and Swat were strong supporters of Imran Khan and PTI due to public friendly policies and vision.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Agriculture Alliance Malakand Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah installs over 6,940 Aman fire safety devic ..

9 minutes ago

More rain-wind thunderstorm at isolated places in ..

3 minutes ago

Coordination cell established to monitor election ..

3 minutes ago

Preparations begin to observe Kashmir Martyrs Day ..

3 minutes ago

7 killed, 1,087 injured in 974 accidents in Punjab ..

3 minutes ago

Pb govt taking steps for quality education: Adviso ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.