ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik Monday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will stand firmly for the supremacy of Parliament.

Talking to a private news channel he said the Federal Consolidated Fund of Pakistan, according to the constitution, can only be ordered to issue by the federal government.

Musadik said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) wanted to hold general elections according to the constitution.

"If provincial elections were held in parts, it will influence the next general election", he added.