PDM Still Miserable In Current Situation: Afridi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

PDM still miserable in current situation: Afridi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Sheharyar Khan Afridi on Monday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had completely failed and was in miserable condition.

The PDM was established to gain personal interests, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Opposition parties could not pose any threat to ruling party due to disintegration, he said. Commenting on tenures of elected governments, he said under democratic system, every ruling party should complete constitutional tenure.

He said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would successfully complete its five years term.

Criticizing the Opposition benches, he said the leaders of Opposition parties had failed to topple the government because they were struggling and united for personal interests.

