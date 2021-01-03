PDM struggling to get NRO: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed Khan Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders were struggling to get the national reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) but it was impossible.

The honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan would not give NRO to any corrupt and plunderer or relaxation in their corruption cases, he said talking to a private news channel.

He claimed that PDM Members National Assembly would not render their resignation merely to save the corruption and looted national wealth of their bigwigs.

He said the PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure and PDM's long march would be futile exercise and a flop show.