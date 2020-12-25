UrduPoint.com
PDM Summons An Important Session On January 2

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 31 seconds ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

PDM summons an important session on January 2

The sources say that the opposition parties’ alliance will finalize their strategy regarding their anti-government movement.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2020) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders summoned an important session f on January 2, the sources said on Friday.

PDM Chief and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman will chair the proposed session of PDM in Lahore.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, ex-premier Nawaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will take part in the PDM meeting through video link.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Akhtar Mengal, Owais Noorani, Aftab Sherpao and others will attend the session.

The sources said that the session could finalize the next strategy of the opposition alliance regarding its movement against the PTI government.

Earlier today, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) expelled four party members including Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani.

The sources said that all four members were expelled over violation of party policy.

The political experts believe that this decision is itself the first crack in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam as all these four leaders have huge workers' base and support in their respective areas.

The disciplinary committee of the party took this decision and notification of their removal was also issued.

"All those who will take part in tv programs over structure of the party along with four removed-leaders will also face removal," the disciplinary committee warned.

Hafiz Hussain Ahmad who became victim of the party's decision said that he was not taken into confidence and was not heard.

“I was member of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and not Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F),” said Hafiz Hussain Ahmad.

The manifesto under which the party was formed should be run under the same manifesto.

“The inheritance has spoiled the party as Maulana [Fazl] wanted it to be an inherited party rather than a true party to raise issue of the public,” he added.

