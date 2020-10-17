UrduPoint.com
PDM Team Of Unemployed Politicians: Minister Akhtar Malik

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 05:32 PM

PDM team of unemployed politicians: minister Akhtar Malik

Punjab Minister for Energy Akhtar Malik has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a team of 11 unemployed politicians to protect corruption

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Akhtar Malik has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a team of 11 unemployed politicians to protect corruption.

He said this while commenting on the PDM public gathering held in Gujranwala.

He said that all plunderers were standing against a man who was not facing any allegation of corruption. The opposition staged a flopped show, he added.

Akhtar Malik said the PDM leadership was focusing on its personal motives and they hadnothing to do with problems of the common man.

He said that after corruption now the opposition's focus was on promoting foul language.

