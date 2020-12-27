UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM To Collapse Soon: Dr Firdous

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

PDM to collapse soon: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that those trying to create instability in the country will face complete failure.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the process of serving people would continue.

She said that the best response to the politics of chaos was selfless service of people.

Dr Firdous said that group of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was about to shatter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Best

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi establishes 18 drive-through DPI testing ..

4 minutes ago

UN chief slams attacks against peacekeepers in the ..

27 minutes ago

Britain and EU release full text of post-Brexit tr ..

1 hour ago

Russia to Export 830,000 Tonnes of Oil to Tajikist ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister strongly condemns Panjgur explosion ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister predicts forward blocs within oppos ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.