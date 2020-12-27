PDM to collapse soon: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that those trying to create instability in the country will face complete failure.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, she said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the process of serving people would continue.

She said that the best response to the politics of chaos was selfless service of people.

Dr Firdous said that group of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was about to shatter.