PDM To Disappear Through Own Tug-of-war: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Wed 26th May 2021 | 02:11 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday termed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as 'corruption alliance', said that it will disappear through its own tug-of-war

Reacting to the statement of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb, he said struggle of PDM was not for public welfare but to save hide of their own corruption, said in a press release issued here.

He said the battle for the throne has also started within the incompetent league, PDM.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said the Prime Minister was focusing only on welfare of the people and recovery of the economy, adding that economic recovery was not being digested by the corrupt elements and the record deficit of US Dollar 20 billion has been converted into surplus.

He said foreign remittances were also witnessing reasonable and constant increase during last 10 months and touching more than US dollar 2 billion mark every month which was not being digested by PDM.

He said the foreign exchange reserves were also showing positive signs and reached record four-year high.

Dr. Shahbaz said that after 17 years, the current account has been in surplus for the last nine months.

He said the negative propaganda of corrupt gangs regarding economy will be exposed.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that the corrupt alliance knows that the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan was their political demise.

