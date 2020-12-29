UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM To Disintegrate On Resignation Issue: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 09:03 PM

PDM to disintegrate on resignation issue: Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said all political parties representing Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would disintegrate on resignation issue soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said all political parties representing Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would disintegrate on resignation issue soon.

The PDM would lose its credibility in the next few weeks, he claimed in an interview with a private television channel.

The dent would be visible in next few days when daughter of former Prime Minister, Maryam Nawaz, would ask the members of her party to quit from the assemblies, he stated. The rift has also been created among the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party, he added.

In reply to a question he said, "No one in the party will listen to Maryam Nawaz who is trying to convince legislatures to quit from the national as well as provincial assemblies".

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), government under the leadership of Prime Imran Khan, would complete its constitutional tenure.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Pakistan Peoples Party TV All From Government

Recent Stories

India lives in paradise of fools if she dream of l ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks add to records, Boeing gains on MAX flig ..

2 minutes ago

DC visits Peoples Medical University Hospital,insp ..

3 minutes ago

Sahib Khan Bhand posted as PRO to Commissioner

3 minutes ago

Federer and Nadal re-elected to ATP players' counc ..

8 minutes ago

Winter Holidays in Moscow Schools Extended by Week ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.