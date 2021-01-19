UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM To Gain Nothing Out Of Islamabad Protest: Firdous Ashiq

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:50 PM

PDM to gain nothing out of Islamabad protest: Firdous Ashiq

Special assistant to the Punjab chief minister on information, Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s confused leadership was misleading public even when government agreed to talk to opposition on the issue of national interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Special assistant to the Punjab chief minister on information, Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s confused leadership was misleading public even when government agreed to talk to opposition on the issue of national interests.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the protest of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was beyond understanding and corrupt PDM cannot stop an institution from working through blackmailing tactics and creating chaos in the country.

She said public was fed up with the negative politics of opposition who were leveling baseless allegations against the national institutions to get NRO.

She said PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have looted the country one after the other and their children were now ready to take turn, adding she said people had rejected these corrupt elements and declared their so-called public gatherings to save their corruption.

Firdous further said that process of accountability would be completed without any discrimination and incumbent government was heading towards the destination of making Naya Pakistan.

Replying to a query, she said that action will be taken against all those, who reaped benefit in the broadsheet saga and it would be made public soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Protest Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Naya Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Firdous Ashiq Awan Pakistan Peoples Party All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Broadsheet

Recent Stories

Speakers shed light on safety, preventive measures ..

2 minutes ago

El Talento and La Liga HPC tighten their grip on U ..

8 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 10 Play with Gigantic 6000mAh battery ..

15 minutes ago

Chinese city rushes to build massive Covid-19 quar ..

2 minutes ago

Noshahra Jadid police arrest three drug smugglers ..

2 minutes ago

What is Mufti Qavi’s reaction after being slappe ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.