PDM to hold consultative meeting on Dec 8 about long march, announces Fazal ur Rehman

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will decide about long march in its consultative meeting to be held on Dec 8 in Islamabad.

PDM chief, Moulana Fazal Ur Rehman declared this while speaking at a joint presser with ex-Prime Minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani at latter's residence here on Tuesday.

Heads of political parties which are part of PDM will meet in Federal capital on Dec 8 for consultation regarding long march, he informed.

He criticized incumbent govt for inflation and high rates of medicines adding that it had changed its priorities.

About PDM public gathering in Multan, he congratulated Mr Gilani and his sons for making good arrangements for it.

The role played by ex PM and his sons was appreciable, Maulana Fazal said and added that the PDM organized it despite hurdles.

He claimed that govt had forgotten Muslim Ummah.

He showed ignorance about fire incident in a factory near PDM venue saying that they would compensate the owner after getting complete details about it.

Syed Yusuf Raza GilaniPakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had asked for hosting two of PDM public meeting and party organized these successfully.

He alleged that traders were ordered not to provided material for the PDM meeting in Multan adding that shops were closed besides suspension of electricity supply and mobile phone services in the city.

He informed that Moulana Fazal Ur Rehman congratulated him and his sons for holding the public meeting successfully.