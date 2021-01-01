PDM To Meet Today In Lahore To Make Important Decisions
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 11:49 AM
The 11-party Opposition alliance will sit to discuss the option of resignations from the assemblies and contesting the Senate elections and by-polls at Jati Umra.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2021) Pakistan Democratic Movement will meet today to make important decision in anti-government movement.
The 11-party alliance will hold their meeting at Jati Umra and will take up all important issues including resignations from the assemblies.
