PDM To Meet Today In Lahore To Make Important Decisions

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 11:49 AM

PDM to meet today in Lahore to make important decisions

The 11-party Opposition alliance will sit to discuss the option of resignations from the assemblies and contesting the Senate elections and by-polls at Jati Umra.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2021) Pakistan Democratic Movement will meet today to make important decision in anti-government movement.

The 11-party alliance will hold their meeting at Jati Umra and will take up all important issues including resignations from the assemblies.

(More to Come)

