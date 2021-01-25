UrduPoint.com
PDM To Participate In Upcoming Senate Elections: Gilani

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

PDM to participate in upcoming Senate elections: Gilani

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Former Prime Minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, disclosed that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will contest in upcoming Senate elections.

" All constituent political parties of PDM will participate in Senate elections.Resignations from assemblies will be last option," Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said this while talking to reporters informally after offering Fateha for People Lawyers Forum late VP, Safdar Pahor with his family here.

He brushed aside difference between PDM constituent parties saying that the stories about it are baseless and fake.

PPP stalwart informed that first PDM was of the opinion that senate elections would be delayed if opposition tendered resignations from National and provincial assemblies but keeping in view legal fraternity opinion, political parties considered resignation as last choice.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) stood by PDM narrative unconditionally, however, difference of opinion is right of everyone, Mr Gilani said and added that decision of long march towards Islamabad is final.

